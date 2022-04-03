Skrumble Network Market Cap Reaches $1.75 Million (SKM)

Skrumble Network (SKM) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Skrumble Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Skrumble Network has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and $264,987.00 worth of Skrumble Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Skrumble Network has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.76 or 0.00038492 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00108571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Skrumble Network

Skrumble Network is a coin. It launched on April 7th, 2018. Skrumble Network’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,680,996 coins. The official website for Skrumble Network is skrumble.network . Skrumble Network’s official Twitter account is @skrumblehq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Skrumble Network blockchain and application allows users to perform communications and financial transactions securely. SKM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Skrumble Network ecosystem. “

