Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.40.

SKY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE SKY opened at $55.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 2.07. Skyline Champion has a 12-month low of $38.96 and a 12-month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $534.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyline Champion will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 6,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total transaction of $518,785.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 2,500 shares of Skyline Champion stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.55, for a total transaction of $171,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 561.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes in the United Statesp; and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

