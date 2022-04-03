SmartMesh (SMT) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

SmartMesh (SMT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. During the last week, SmartMesh has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. SmartMesh has a market cap of $5.99 million and $35,460.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartMesh coin can currently be bought for about $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmartMesh Coin Profile

SmartMesh is a coin. Its launch date was December 9th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins and its circulating supply is 1,340,519,343 coins. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The SmartMesh is a blockchain-based IoT protocol that enables smartphones, onboard devices and others to connect to each other without the Internet. The SmartMesh team will leverage the Ethererum blockchain to provide a faster, resilient, and a decentralized network with higher bandwidth than the Internet. The SmartMesh token (SMT) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase products and services in the SmartMesh network, and also to encourage the SmartMesh node contributors. “

SmartMesh Coin Trading

