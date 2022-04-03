Smartshare Hits 1-Day Volume of $56,390.00 (SSP)

Smartshare (SSP) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. Smartshare has a total market cap of $278,489.92 and $56,390.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00088622 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000192 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Smartshare

SSP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Smartshare Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

