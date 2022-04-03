Smartshare (SSP) 24 Hour Volume Hits $31,047.00

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One Smartshare coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Smartshare has a market cap of $278,486.88 and $31,047.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Smartshare

Smartshare is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official website is smartshare.vip/# . Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

