Smoothy Hits Market Cap of $225,400.37 (SMTY)

Smoothy (SMTY) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Smoothy has a market capitalization of $225,400.37 and $553,917.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00049785 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,489.83 or 0.07595975 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45,994.38 or 1.00111518 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00047756 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

