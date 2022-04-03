Smoothy (SMTY) Reaches One Day Volume of $387,224.00

Smoothy (SMTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Smoothy coin can now be bought for $0.0425 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Smoothy has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $216,223.72 and $387,224.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00050135 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,477.78 or 0.07529249 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46,256.96 or 1.00144487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00046539 BTC.

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

