Snowball Reaches Market Cap of $891,452.93 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Snowball has a total market cap of $891,452.93 and approximately $11,745.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Snowball has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Snowball coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.11 or 0.00049779 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,480.09 or 0.07495423 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,485.16 or 1.00119952 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00046968 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,570,431 coins and its circulating supply is 5,576,882 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

