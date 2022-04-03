SnowGem One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,383.00 (XSG)

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. SnowGem has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $45,383.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SnowGem has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00057685 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000933 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SnowGem

SnowGem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. SnowGem’s total supply is 30,907,160 coins and its circulating supply is 30,830,068 coins. The official website for SnowGem is snowgem.org. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Snowgem is a Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SnowGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

