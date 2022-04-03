SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Holdings Lifted by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 195.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $6,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SRLN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 147.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $44.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.49. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $43.83 and a one year high of $46.34.

