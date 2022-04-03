SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Heritage Investors Management Corp

Heritage Investors Management Corp reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 27.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,720,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,283,443,000 after buying an additional 811,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 31.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $348.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $343.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $350.27. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $322.68 and a twelve month high of $369.50.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.