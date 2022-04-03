Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.67 Million

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrecoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $96.79 or 0.00208470 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00035042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00025208 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $195.46 or 0.00420977 BTC.

About Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

