Spectrum (SPT) Trading 10.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Spectrum (SPT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Spectrum has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. One Spectrum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Spectrum has a market capitalization of $16,746.49 and $2,413.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $126.94 or 0.00273789 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012909 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001406 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Buying and Selling Spectrum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

