Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £124.02 ($162.46).

SPX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £131.20 ($171.86) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a £115 ($150.64) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a £135.90 ($178.02) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Nimesh Patel sold 5,341 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of £123 ($161.12), for a total value of £656,943 ($860,548.86).

Shares of SPX opened at £127 ($166.36) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is £122.93 and its 200 day moving average price is £144.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1-year low of £107.85 ($141.28) and a 1-year high of £172.25 ($225.64). The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of GBX 97.50 ($1.28) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $38.50. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

