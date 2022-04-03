Splintershards (SPS) Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days

Splintershards (SPS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. One Splintershards coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. Splintershards has a total market capitalization of $69.94 million and approximately $654,881.00 worth of Splintershards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Splintershards has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Splintershards

Splintershards is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2021. Splintershards’ total supply is 667,404,937 coins and its circulating supply is 605,127,792 coins. Splintershards’ official Twitter account is @splinterlands

According to CryptoCompare, “Splinterlands is a digital, collectible card game built on blockchain technology. It is similar in concept to games like Magic the Gathering and Hearthstone where the player builds up a collection of cards, which all have various different stats and abilities, and use them to battle other players in skill-based matches. By using blockchain technology, players can buy, sell, and trade their digital assets freely just as if they were physical cards, and all transactions are recorded publicly and immutably. Telegram “

