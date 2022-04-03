Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Market Capitalization Reaches $58,275.24

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Squirrel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Squirrel Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market cap of $58,275.24 and approximately $175.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003618 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00038211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00108963 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

NUTS is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 482,712 coins and its circulating supply is 482,604 coins. The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance . Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Squirrel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Squirrel Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Squirrel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

