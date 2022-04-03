S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Head to Head Review

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) and Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for S&T Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score S&T Bancorp 0 3 1 0 2.25 Allegiance Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

S&T Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $30.23, indicating a potential upside of 1.70%. Given S&T Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe S&T Bancorp is more favorable than Allegiance Bancshares.

Dividends

S&T Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Allegiance Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. S&T Bancorp pays out 41.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Allegiance Bancshares pays out 14.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. S&T Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Allegiance Bancshares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio S&T Bancorp $353.87 million 3.08 $110.34 million $2.80 10.61 Allegiance Bancshares $261.75 million 3.41 $81.55 million $4.00 10.96

S&T Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Allegiance Bancshares. S&T Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegiance Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

S&T Bancorp has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allegiance Bancshares has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares S&T Bancorp and Allegiance Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets S&T Bancorp 31.18% 9.26% 1.17% Allegiance Bancshares 31.16% 10.31% 1.22%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.1% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of S&T Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.8% of Allegiance Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allegiance Bancshares beats S&T Bancorp on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About S&T Bancorp (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer. The company accepts time and demand deposits; and offers commercial and consumer loans, cash management services, and brokerage and trust services, as well as acts as guardian and custodian of employee benefits. It also manages private investment accounts for individuals and institutions. In addition, the company distributes life insurance and long-term disability income insurance products, as well as offers title insurance agency services to commercial customers; and acts as a reinsurer of credit life, accident, and health insurance policies. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 73 banking branches and 5 loan production offices located in Western Pennsylvania, Eastern Pennsylvania, Northeast Ohio, Central Ohio, and Upstate New York. S&T Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

About Allegiance Bancshares (Get Rating)

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family residential loans; commercial real estate construction and land development loans; residential real estate loans, such as 1-4 family residential mortgage loans; residential construction loans; and consumer and other loans. In addition, it offers automated teller machine services, drive-through services, and depository facilities; mobile banking services; and telephone, mail, and Internet banking services. Further, the company provides safe deposit boxes, debit cards, cash management and wire transfer services, night depository services, direct deposits, cashier's checks, and letters of credit. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 27 full-service banking locations, including 26 bank offices in the Houston metropolitan area and one office in Beaumont. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.