Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.09.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STN shares. CIBC increased their price objective on Stantec from C$78.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bankshares upgraded Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James set a C$85.00 price objective on Stantec and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Stantec from C$81.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE STN opened at C$62.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07. Stantec has a twelve month low of C$52.09 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$64.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$66.35. The stock has a market cap of C$6.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.51.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57. The company had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$922.52 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.67%.

In related news, Director Robert Gomes sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$69.83, for a total transaction of C$467,846.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$10,875,819.51. Insiders have sold 54,344 shares of company stock worth $3,465,504 over the last quarter.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

