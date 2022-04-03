State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,234 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,344 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after buying an additional 300,401 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after buying an additional 83,554 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,569,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $217,238,000 after buying an additional 88,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 87.1% in the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,450,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $200,637,000 after buying an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

UHS opened at $144.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.23 and a twelve month high of $165.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The health services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 24th that allows the company to buyback $1.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $41,786.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $199,971.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.58.

Universal Health Services Profile (Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.