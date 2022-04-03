State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 3,080 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,565 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Owens Corning by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 4,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OC opened at $92.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.91 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25. Owens Corning has a 1-year low of $79.35 and a 1-year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Owens Corning from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens Corning from $123.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.82.

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 5,459 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $518,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

