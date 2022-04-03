State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 1,572 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,851 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 745.8% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 42.9% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total value of $208,036.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total value of $102,058.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,354 shares of company stock valued at $474,335 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

HII has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.86.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.08. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $228.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.92.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.07). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 24.06% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.91%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

