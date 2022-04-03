State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 744 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $200.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.57. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $147.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.44 and a 200-day moving average of $168.52.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 41.97%.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total transaction of $610,695.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on JKHY. Raymond James downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

