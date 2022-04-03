State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,055,858 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of UGI by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in UGI by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 13,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in UGI by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 6,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its position in UGI by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered UGI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on UGI from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, Director Frank S. Hermance acquired 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $3,539,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $36.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.03. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.04 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

