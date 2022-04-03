State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,372 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 93,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 83,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

BEN stock opened at $27.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.67. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $26.45 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.69%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Franklin Resources (Get Rating)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.