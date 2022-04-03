State of Michigan Retirement System Has $2.88 Million Stock Holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 112.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,911,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,272,000 after buying an additional 1,543,913 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 873,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,964,000 after buying an additional 16,024 shares in the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 480,469 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,354,000 after buying an additional 68,590 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,056,000 after buying an additional 66,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 91.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,884,000 after buying an additional 156,284 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Synaptics from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Synaptics from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Synaptics stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $114.05 and a 12-month high of $299.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by ($0.13). Synaptics had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $420.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

