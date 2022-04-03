State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 126.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $518.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $404.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $435.28.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $367.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $278.00 and a 12 month high of $485.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $319.66 and a 200-day moving average of $380.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.10. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica (Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.