State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $3,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 10.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,117,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $781,833,000 after acquiring an additional 293,887 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 616.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 277,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,660,000 after purchasing an additional 238,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 16.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $265,054,000 after purchasing an additional 151,475 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,895,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,443,000 after purchasing an additional 110,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 98.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 91,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,514,000 after purchasing an additional 45,339 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everest Re Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.50.

In other news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $307.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $289.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.62. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Profile (Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.