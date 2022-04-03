State of Michigan Retirement System Has $3.32 Million Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,920 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1,737.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AOS opened at $65.88 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $60.39 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.74.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

AOS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.87 per share, for a total transaction of $274,239.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

