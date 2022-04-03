State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,283,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,603,000 after buying an additional 1,670,541 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,934,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,632,000 after buying an additional 1,409,786 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,959,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 155.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 939,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,582,000 after buying an additional 571,867 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,267,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,155,000 after buying an additional 493,502 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.89.

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $52.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $42.46 and a 52-week high of $61.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.05.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 8.08%. Molson Coors Beverage’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 32.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

