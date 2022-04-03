State of Michigan Retirement System Invests $2.54 Million in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 92,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.0% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 5.0% in the third quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 16.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 4.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.83. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.97 and a 12 month high of $64.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $473.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.46 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 75.86% and a negative net margin of 117.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on DKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. CBRE Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DraftKings from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.54.

In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 338,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $5,266,460.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares valued at $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

