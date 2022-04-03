State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,254 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $2,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in DISH Network by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 138,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 259,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 80,489 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DISH Network alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised shares of DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DISH Network from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

DISH stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. DISH Network Co. has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $47.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DISH Network had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. DISH Network’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Company Profile (Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.