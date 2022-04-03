State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,400 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in APA were worth $2,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APA. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of APA in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in APA during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in APA by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners raised their price objective on APA from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $46.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on APA from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.97.

Shares of APA opened at $42.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.77. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 552.09% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,316,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney bought 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.47 per share, with a total value of $198,261.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

