Stealth (XST) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3,616.00

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stealth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stealth has a market cap of $1.63 million and $3,616.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Astar (ASTR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000417 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003706 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00010057 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007718 BTC.

About Stealth

XST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Stealth’s total supply is 39,630,019 coins. The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stealth is stealth.org

According to CryptoCompare, “StealthCoin combines proof of stake and ToR anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Stealth

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

