Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,569 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,811 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total value of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group upgraded Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

NYSE ALL traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.54. 1,276,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,466,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.61. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $141.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Allstate (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

