Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,165 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $612,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,530,000. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,464 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,913,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 6,696 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.84, for a total value of $1,110,464.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PKI stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.57. 925,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,986. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.46. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.41. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.73%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

