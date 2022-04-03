Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,820 Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2,090.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atmos Energy stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.00. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $121.46. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 51.22%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $101,279.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

