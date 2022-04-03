Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 127.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,617 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $21.93. 110,169,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,189,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.09 and a beta of 2.48. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.60.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.50). NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price target on NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.39.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

