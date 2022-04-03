Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 6,176 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 43.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,581,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068,480 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 229.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AZN traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,829,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,662,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $48.26 and a twelve month high of $67.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.37.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is 1,378.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AZN shares. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. DZ Bank raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

