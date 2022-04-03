Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Cloudflare by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $18,321,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at $109,964,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 821,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,990,000 after acquiring an additional 167,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $1,293,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.38, for a total value of $2,287,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,590 shares of company stock valued at $53,856,213 in the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.61.

NET traded up $3.80 on Friday, reaching $123.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,548,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,173,798. The stock has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.80 and a beta of 0.71. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.84 and a 1 year high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.69 and its 200 day moving average is $135.24.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

