Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,093 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $592,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $6,629,000. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 83,435 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,944,000 after acquiring an additional 37,894 shares in the last quarter. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,623,325 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $218.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,150,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,415. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.69. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $118.99 and a one year high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 30.57% and a net margin of 27.18%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 26.92%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

