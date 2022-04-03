Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Zoom Video Communications by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.02. 2,792,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,782,012. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.26. The firm has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.90. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.51 and a 1-year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $780,014.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,713 shares of company stock worth $22,449,452 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ZM. Argus decreased their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $245.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $344.00 to $253.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.58.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

