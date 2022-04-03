Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 156.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,921,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $489,769,000 after buying an additional 143,392 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 18.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,808,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,841,000 after purchasing an additional 440,707 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,193,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after purchasing an additional 102,594 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the third quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,635,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,779,000 after purchasing an additional 19,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,187,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,009 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley acquired 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, for a total transaction of $2,107,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.87.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $3.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $209.57. 501,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,484. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.99 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $196.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.92.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

