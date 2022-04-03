Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.63 Million Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 228.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,063 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,571,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,857,000 after acquiring an additional 840,200 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,554,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,858 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,812,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after acquiring an additional 71,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,381,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,712,000 after acquiring an additional 223,560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,232,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,109,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $62.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.51.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Kroger’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.53%.

Kroger declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.16.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 44,976 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $2,531,249.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,873 shares of company stock worth $19,888,534. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

