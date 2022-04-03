Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 137.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,834,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,769. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.53. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $78.01 and a one year high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 35.13%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 3,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $364,906.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 272,297 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total value of $29,410,798.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,079,755 shares of company stock valued at $224,400,956 over the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on STX shares. StockNews.com cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Argus lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

