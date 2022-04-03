Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.30 Million in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Popular by 9.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Popular by 2.1% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Popular by 1.9% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Popular stock traded down $0.79 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.95. The stock had a trading volume of 453,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,924. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.31 and a 52-week high of $99.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $665.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Popular’s payout ratio is currently 19.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Popular in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

