Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.31 Million in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,240 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,056,066 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $664,789,000 after purchasing an additional 214,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,551 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $428,888,000 after acquiring an additional 115,530 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,537,709 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $415,933,000 after acquiring an additional 413,883 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $340,250,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,285,654 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $210,718,000 after acquiring an additional 87,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EXPE shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.52.

In other news, CFO Eric M. Hart sold 10,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $2,153,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.45, for a total value of $2,751,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock worth $26,772,450. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.20. 1,842,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,111,497. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.77 and a 52 week high of $217.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.62.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The online travel company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.92) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 147.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

