Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,465 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $5,991,000. One Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $401,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 98,584 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,363 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,609,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $101.09. The company had a trading volume of 6,344,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,692,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.91%.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,834 shares of company stock worth $16,625,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Edward Jones raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

