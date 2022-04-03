Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 12,079 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,079 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,310,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 170,307 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 58,107 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 249,587 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,301 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,239,251 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,962,000 after acquiring an additional 76,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.98. The stock had a trading volume of 16,793,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,726,422. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.28 and a 1 year high of $61.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.88. The stock has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.07.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

