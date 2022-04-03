Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,506 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,668 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 2,721 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $512.59. 2,344,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,419,981. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $486.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $463.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $360.55 and a 12-month high of $521.89. The firm has a market cap of $482.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.87.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.43.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.80, for a total value of $1,526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $11,123,890. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

