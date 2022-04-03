Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter worth $90,879,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total transaction of $4,990,759.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TSN stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $91.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,680,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.97. The company has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $69.88 and a one year high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

